Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott coming to Utilita Sheffield Arena along with Billy Bragg

The duo will perform at Utilita Sheffield Arena on Friday 9th December 2022 and will be joined by very special guest Billy Bragg.

Utilita Sheffield Arena is the region’s largest entertainment venue which includes an auditorium with a capacity of over 13,600 and is operated by the Sheffield City Trust (SCT).

Sheffield-based music duo, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

SCT is a not-for-profit Trust whose primary objective is to improve the health and wellbeing of Sheffield people by providing facilities for entertainment, sport and leisure.

Their new album ‘N.K-Pop’ is released on 7th October, with two songs already being made available which are the poignant ballad ‘Still’ and the gospel pop song ‘Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two).

Paul & Jacqui’s previous album ‘Manchester Calling’ went straight to number one on its release in March 2020.

Paul Heaton’s songwriting genius was recognised at the prestigious Ivor Awards 2022 where noted radio DJ Stuart Maconie presented him with a long overdue gong for ‘Outstanding Song Collection’.

Heaton is one of the UK’s most successful songwriters, amassing 15 million album sales under his belt after first coming to prominence in the early 80s as frontman of The Housemartins.

In 1988, Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums before he took a break from the band and released his first solo album ‘Fat Chance’.

Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from 1994 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including ‘Rotterdam’, ‘Perfect 10’ and ‘Don’t Marry Her’.

In 2011 Heaton wrote a musical called ‘The 8th’ based on the Seven Deadly Sins and asked Jacqui to sing one of the parts which started their duo career where they have released four acclaimed albums.