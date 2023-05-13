A popular pub has reopened after a £150k refurbishment - and here is a first look inside.

The British Oak in Mosborough was shut for a couple of weeks in April to undergo a transformation both inside and out. There is also a new menu featuring a range of classic pub favourites, as well as some new dishes.

Kate Cooper, general manager, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new look at The British Oak, which we believe will truly enhance our customers experience. We are proud to be a community-focused pub that places a strong emphasis on charity, and offers our customers high quality, for good value, and we believe that our new menu reflects this perfectly.”

In addition to the new menu, The British Oak will be hosting its annual music festival, Oakstock, on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July . 8. The festival will feature live music

throughout the day and into the evening, as well as children’s entertainment.