New ITV game show giving people in Sheffield a chance to take part and win cash prize

From the producers East Media, ITV have introduced a brand new quiz game show to stream in 2022 called Riddiculous.

The show will see three teams of two go head to head in a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions that will lead the teams to unlock a riddle, set by the show’s very own ‘Riddlemaster’ and star of The Play that Goes Wrong, Henry Lewis. The more questions and riddles contestants get correct, the more money they’ll bank.

With a mixture of verbal and visual riddles, the teams will have to show off their mental brainpower and display the inner workings of their minds to solve them to be able to crack the clues and overcome the fear of being ridiculed.

The ITV brand new quiz show, Ridiculous hosted by Ranvir Singh

After the completed three rounds, the teams will be whittled down to only one pair. They will make it through to the finale, to face the iconic endgame - Henry’s Riddle Run.

During endgame, one brave team will go up against the clock to solve a series of unique fast pace riddles. With important decision making and a chance to gamble their money on double or nothing.

Ranvir Singh said: “Hosting Riddiculous for ITV is a dream come true! I cannot wait to meet the contestants and see them try to solve the Riddles from Henry.”

Though this new game show announcement is not the only exciting thing the producers have stated. The show have announced that they are holding auditions for game lovers to take part in May 2022.

The programme are looking for fun, energetic and outgoing teams of two who enjoy solving puzzles to take part in the show with a cash prize. Applicants must fill in the entry form before the closing date on April 30, 2022 and must be over 18 years old.