The beloved film ‘Threads’ is set to make a return as a local company acquires the television rights.

The critically-acclaimed, Sheffield-based film has been capturing hearts and minds for more than 40 years now, and it seems the cult-classic could be capturing a new audience.

Warp Films - a local production company who were involved with filming the internationally successful Netflix show ‘Adolescence’ - have today announced they will be developing the film into a new TV drama.

The beloved classic 'Threads' is being brought to a new generation, as Warp Films prepare to adapt the story of a post-apocalyptic Sheffield to television | BBC

Mark Herbert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Warp Films, said: "Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people.

“This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences.

“Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

Starring Karen Meagher and Reece Dinsdale, the original 1984 film follows two families in Sheffield whose ordinary lives are disrupted by nuclear war.

The story - written by Barry Hines, best known for A Kestrel For A Knave - has been lauded for its authentic look at working-class lives and the harrowing depiction of nuclear war.

And as global politics grows increasingly stressful, there may be no better time to reinvent this 80s classic.

A nuclear attack on Sheffield formed the basis of TV film Threads in 1984. (Photo: BBC) | BBC

Emily Feller, CCO and Executive Producer added: “Threads is clearly a deeply impactful story and right now, it feels more relevant than ever.

“This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world.

“We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times.

“Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now - allowing us to engage with a modern audience.”

