Sheffield People’s Theatre: Young Company hosts new production where audiences make the decisions

Sheffield People’s Theatre is presenting Maybe I Will later this month which will see the audience make decisions.

It is written and directed by Sarah Tipple and will see Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company combine theatre and gaming in a production where the audience makes the decisions.

A spokesperson explained: “It’s local election time and the town newspaper is backing the Big Bad Wolf. He’s unpredictable and difficult to manage but he is a generous benefactor and they have to get him over the finishing line in order to secure their future.

“But when the Big Bad Wolf does something really controversial, what will the newspaper staff do? What would you do?"

At least one production from the company takes to the city’s stages each year, alongside a range of free skills development workshops and events.

Members have taken on roles in every department to create new full-scale productions for the Crucible and Studio such as Songs from the Seven Hills and What We Wished For.

Roles have included performing, stage management, directing and being part of the band.

Members also get access to monthly skills development workshops with theatre professionals as well as other opportunities to learn more about the theatre industry.

Maybe I Will is on in the Studio Theatre on Saturday May 28 and tickets can be booked through the box office in person or by calling 0114 249 6000.