New television game show on lookout for people from Sheffield - here's how you can apply

A production company is looking for people in Sheffield to take part in a new same show to win big money.

By Hajra Akbar
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:42 am

Fremantle – the mastermind behind some of the UK’s most popular shows – wants people from the Steel City to get in touch before the deadline next month.

Some of the company’s newest and best-known works include Celebrity Feud, Family Feud, Too Hot To Handle and The X Factor.

This year Fremantle is casting and hunting for suitable contestants who stand out as ‘big characters’ and have great general knowledge.

The Fermantle new Game Show flyer with instructions on how to participate

To apply for a chance to win a place or participate on the new game show, email the production company at [email protected] You must be over 18 years of age and have a right to live and work in the UK.

The application deadline is March 20, however this date may be extended without notice at the producer's discretion.

