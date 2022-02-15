New television game show on lookout for people from Sheffield - here's how you can apply
A production company is looking for people in Sheffield to take part in a new same show to win big money.
Fremantle – the mastermind behind some of the UK’s most popular shows – wants people from the Steel City to get in touch before the deadline next month.
Some of the company’s newest and best-known works include Celebrity Feud, Family Feud, Too Hot To Handle and The X Factor.
This year Fremantle is casting and hunting for suitable contestants who stand out as ‘big characters’ and have great general knowledge.
To apply for a chance to win a place or participate on the new game show, email the production company at [email protected] You must be over 18 years of age and have a right to live and work in the UK.
The application deadline is March 20, however this date may be extended without notice at the producer's discretion.