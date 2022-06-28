After numbers dropped by a massive 200,000 at the beginning of 2022, Netflix does not want to lose any more subscribers.

But grave consequences have now been put in place for those who decide to break the platforms rules.

Here are the rules:-

Password sharing

Password sharing has always been banned, but millions of users seem to have brushed over this.

Even though Netflix has always been fairly relaxed with the issue, it has now changed and it has consequences.

Using VPN:

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and convinces websites into thinking the user is in a different country.

For those who watch Netflix with VPN on, it gives a passage-way for users to watch TV shows and movies that are available in other countries but aren't available in their home country.

However, rather than a permanent ban users are likely to be issued with a warning to stop using a VPN. Such as a pop-up window with a warning.

But as such activity is a breach of terms, it would technically be grounds to impose a ban if they wanted to.

Creating your own copies:

As with any media, you're not meant to create your own copies.

And creating your own copies from Netflix is a breach of the site’s terms and conditions.