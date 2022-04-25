Netflix UK: Top 7 action-packed series and films to look forward to this May

7. The Pentevarate

Mike Myers is returning to his roots with this brand new series that sees him playing multiple characters. The plot primarily follows a Canadian journalist embroiled in a deep conspiracy plot.

This comedy and conspiracy fiction will be released to watch on Netflix from May 5.

Senior Year with Rebel Wilson as Stephanie Conway.

6. Operation Mincemeat

This British movie that retells the real events of ‘Mincemeat’ will see Colin Firth headline the cast alongside Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen. It follows the deception operation that eventually led to the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943.

The WW2 drama will be available to watch on Netflix from May 11.

5. Senior Year

The Pentaverate with Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, Lydia West as Reilly Clayton, Mike Meyers as Anthony Landsdowne.

Rebel Wilson is the star of this new comedy where she plays a high-school cheerleader who falls into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, she awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen.

The film will be available to watch on Netflix from May 13.

4. Clark

Bill Skarsgård will headline this new Swedish series about a notorious bank robber who largely is associated with the phrase “Stockholm syndrome” by becoming loved by the population. It is the story behind Sweden's most notorious gangster, Clark Olofsson.

Clark with Bill Skarsgård playing as Clark Oloffson

The limited series will only have six episodes and will be out on May 6.

3. Vampire in the Garden

Wit Studio, the studio behind the Pokémon movie: The Power of Us and Netflix’s Bubble, is bringing their next series to Netflix in the form of Vampire in the Garden.

The story is about the fateful meeting of a human and the vampire queen that may change the world.

Vampire in the Garden

Season one of the Vampire in the Garden will be released on Netflix on May 16

2. Ghost in the Shell

In this Japanese animation, a cyborg federal agent trails The Puppet Master, who illegally hacks into the computerized minds of cyborg-human hybrids. Her pursuit of a man who can modify the identity of strangers leaves her pondering her own makeup and what life might be like if she had more human traits. With her partner (Richard George), she corners the hacker, but her curiosity about her identity sends the case in an unforeseen direction.

1. Stranger Things – Season 4

In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries. With three successful seasons which have dominated worldwide, the creators of the series will be airing the next awaiting season on May 27.