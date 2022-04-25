Channel 4: opportunity for kids and parents from Sheffield to star in TV show

Love Productions, which makes shows such as The Great British Bake Off and Junior Bake Off is looking for children aged nine to 11 years from a range of backgrounds, abilities and ethnicities.

The production company says its new show will offer a once in a lifetime wild camping adventure this summer.

The adventure will take place in a secret campsite somewhere in Britain and the programme will explore what children are capable of in a wild environment – all the while under constant supervision by trained chaperones and experts.

Kids in the wild

A spokesperson for Love Productions said: “In a post lockdown world, this timely series aims to explore issues of childhood resilience, freedom and attitudes to nature.

“And under the watchful eye of trained professionals, the diverse group of 20 nine to 11-year olds will spend part of their summer living in nature, without parental rules – empowered to make their own decisions and discover their own resourcefulness.”

Producers have stressed that throughout their stay, the children will have extensive adult support to ensure safeguarding and wellbeing and on camera the children will be supported by adult camp counsellors who will educate them in how to enjoy living in the wild.

This series will observe the children’s responses to being in the wild and also explore their social structures and interactions. They will have to learn to cook in a camp setting and sleep in a communal bunk house.

Additionally, with the trained supervisors. their parents will also be on site, able to watch their progress from remote cameras. Halfway through the shoot the children will be able to take a break and spend at least one night with their parents.

Martin Oxley, executive producer at Motion Content Group, said: “At the heart of Kids in The Wild is a fascinating and timely exploration of the impact modern life is having on children today, granting them freedom in an idyllic setting to see if they can be set free from the anxieties and pressures that worry parents so much.”