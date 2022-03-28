Oska Bright Film Festival: Leading film event visits Sheffield on UK tour

Oska Bright Film Festival works with international and industry partners funded by the British Film Institute to promote accessible screenings, run training for venues and develop skills for aspiring filmmakers while motivating members to go above and beyond.

This year, while the group was celebrating 10 years, the screening Best of the Fest traveled across the UK programming some of the year’s highlighted favourite short films.

This Best of the Fest screening is a mixture of some of the highlights from Oska Bright Film Festival 2022. The audience was told to watch out for killer mattresses, unexplained sinkholes, and a grumpy old man in this “bold, brilliant and boundary-breaking programme.”

The Oska Bright Film Festival flyer with the 'Best of the Fest' programme in the UK tour

And Oska Bright Film graced Sheffield with a screening at the Showroom cinema last week.

The screenings offered a unique perspective into the lives of learning disabled people while advocating for inclusion and stronger representation. In order to assist with accessibility and enjoyment of the films, the screenings were in a relaxed, quiet and autism-friendly format.

Oska Bright also has many accessible short and long films ready to hire varying from dance and music, animations to drama and sci-fi.