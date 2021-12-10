This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A good pair of hiking boots can make your life a lot easier when tackling a variety of terrains on your adventures. Hiking boot technology has come a long way over the years, and even some of the most affordable boots on the market today offer excellent waterproofing, weatherproofing and durability for the day-to-day wearer.

For the more adventurous amongst you, newer versions of popular hiking boots have been refined over the years to provide excellent comfort and wearability in the toughest of conditions.

What to look for in a hiking boot

Inevitably this question turns to how you might use your boots – but it’s important to pay attention to the types of materials used and the boot’s weights to ascertain which option to go for. If you’re in scrubby, muddy woodland terrain, you might want a more durable, heavy-duty boot.

If you’re in wintery, snowy conditions, look for warmth and padding as a key priority. If you’re looking to cover rocky, stony ground with a lack of traction, look for something that can provide you with dynamic, flexible grip.

How much money do I have to spend?

We’ve included a range of options below, covering price-points from around £60 to £200+. Our advice would be to refer to the point above and spend based on your needs. If you’re buying boots to wear on your dog walks, the technology included in the most basic pairs of boots will probably be enough.

If you’re on multi-day hikes or treks, look at spending a bit more for added comfort and protection. There’s nothing worse than uncomfortable, or more importantly, inappropriate boots for the conditions you’re in, and our advice would be to get to know the materials, weights and feels of different fabrics and styles to find what’s right for you.

On Cloudrock Waterproof Hiking Boots On Cloudrock Waterproof Hiking Boots £179.99 lightweight 4/5 Key Specs – Material: Fabric membrane, Missiongrip rubber sole; Waterproof technology; GORE-TEX; Weight: 620g; Colour options: 2 Swiss running shoe specialists On are well-known as a company for creating versatile, high-performing running shoes for those looking to take their exercise to a new level. This is a lightweight hiking boot option from the brand that performs well in the weight stakes – they’re some of the lightest men’s boots we’ve tested thanks to a durable membrane and a super light ‘MissionGrip’ outsole. With the brand’s focus on combining a running shoe ethos and a hard-wearing hiking boot construction, we were impressed with the overall design of the boot. Buy now

Vivobarefoot Tracker FG Vivobarefoot Tracker FG £190.00 barefoot runners 5/5 Key Specs – Fabric: Leather; Weight: 460g; Waterproof technology: recycling PET lining; Colour options: 1 Vivobarefoot are a brand with a mission – to spread the word of the benefits of barefoot running, walking and hiking. Made to tackle any terrain, this is a lightweight boot which features a removable thermal insole and is created with the minimum amount of separation between your foot and the terrain as possible. We liked how much grip it provided, whilst at the same time being lightweight, breathable, fully waterproof and importantly constructed using completely ethically sourced materials. Buy now

Tog24 Ingleborough Men’s Vibram Waterproof Boots Tog24 Ingleborough Men’s Vibram Waterproof Boots £90.00 affordability 4/5 This is a vintage look leather boot, with a full-grain leather upper coated with a waterproof membrane and a quick-wicking lining to banish moisture accumulating when on long walks. We liked the design of the Ingleborough, named after the second highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales. A no-nonsense, affordable boot that’ll take you where you need to go. Buy now

Berghaus Hillmaster II GORE-TEX Boots Berghaus Hillmaster II GORE-TEX Boots £165.00 a techical gem 4.5/5 Key Specs – Fabric: Leather, GORE-TEX; Weight 708g; Waterproof technology: GORE-TEX; Colour options: 1 We thought this Berghaus boot sits at both an optimum price-point for serious walkers and at a technical level to provide all most people would need from their hikes. Launched in 1994, the Hillmasters have become Britain’s bestselling walking boot, and this latest version offers up memory foam in the collar, to allow the boot to mould to the shape of your foot, as well as supple leather and a breathable GORE-TEX lining to keep your feet warm, dry and cushioned. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Dare2B Ridgeback Winter II Waterproof Snow Boots Dare2B Ridgeback Winter II Waterproof Snow Boots £69.95 warm feet 3/5 Key Specs – Fabric: 85% Polyurathane, 10% Polyester, 5% Thermo Plastic Polyurethane; Weight 500g; Waterproof technology: ARED membrane; Colour options: 3 If you’re on a bit more of a budget but you’re still after something with excellent winter credentials, it’s worth considering the Dare2B Ridgeback range. They’re all very affordable, but this version in particular offers winter technology and is focused on temperature control, breathability and Endo-Thermic Performance, essentially meaning your feet will stay warm no matter what you throw at this boot. The outsole and grip systems are also optimised for snowy and wintery conditions. A good boot for the money. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore £140.00 a good all-rounder 5/5 Key Specs – Fabric: Reflex Foam, Vibram outsole, polyester upper; Weight 468g; Waterproof technology: Texapore; Colour options: 3 An innovative ‘force-plate’ improves stability in this Jack Wolfskin offering, meaning that less effort is required on uneven and unpredictable terrain. It offers excellent grip on tougher hikes, whilst being comfortable and lightweight enough for more athletic day hikes. A good all-rounder, and an excellent option for people looking for a light boot for day-to-day activity. Buy now

Regatta Men’s Kota II Waterproof Walking Boots Regatta Men’s Kota II Waterproof Walking Boots £62.95 lighter trails 3.5/5 Key Specs – Material: 55% Polyester, 30% Polyurethane, 15% Thermoplastic Polyurethane; Waterproof technology; Hydropel; Weight: 500g; Colour options: 1 Regatta offer a good range of affordable boot options and the Kota II is no exception to this. A high-performing boot for the price, they’re built specifically for lighter trails, everyday dog walks and weekend wear – which is more than enough for many people. Sturdy, weatherproof and durable, they’re another great option for those whose demands of an outdoor hiking boot don’t need to stretch to some of the other more premium options on the list. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Scarpa Mistra II GTX Scarpa Mistra II GTX £120.00 all-day comfort 4/5 Key Specs – Fabric: Leather, Vibram outsole; Weight 600g; Waterproof technology: GORE-TEX; Colour options: 1 Another good mid-range option, this is a walking boot made with comfort in mind. Ideal for longer periods of wear due to the exemplary underfoot cushioning – also great if your foot shape needs something with a little extra padding. Definitely a great option if all-day comfort is high on the priority list; great for travelling and causal walking in warmer conditions. Buy now

Salomon Cross Hike GORE-TEX Salomon Cross Hike GORE-TEX £164.99 keen trail runners 4/5 Key Specs – Fabric: Polyester, GORE-TEX membrane; Weight 396g; Waterproof technology: GORE-TEX; Colour options: 3 The Cross Hike offers a Contagrip on the outsole, which means it has multi-directional lugs offering exceptional grip on low-friction terrain. Led by the brand’s experience of developing shoes for trail-running, we like the quick-lace system which provided an easy-on, easy-off experience and the well-developed GORE-TEX maintaining excellent water and weatherproofing credentials. We’d recommend these boots for people who are used to the Salomon system, or perhaps are keen trail runners looking to take that concept to a more sturdy, heavy-duty shoe. Buy now