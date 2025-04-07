The screen detaches from the keyboard, becoming a tablet | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for just £169.99 with a 53% discount. A top-spec device that doubles as a tablet and laptop – perfect for work, study, or play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has cut the price of this top-spec Lenovo Chromebook by 53% this week, and it's probably one of the best computer bargains on the site right now.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is currently £169.99, and that's a great price for a high-end Chromebook that converts into an 11-inch tablet.

This is the price for the 4GB version of the IdeaPad Duet 3, and it's a great piece of kit for anyone who needs a device for work, study, or even just some light gaming.

Use it like a tablet or a laptop - it's up to you | Amazon

Designed to be used as a tablet or a laptop, the frame is only 7.99mm in thickness, and it weighs less than 1kg, so it's very portable, and very easy to handle.

Chromebooks work a lot like an Android tablet, but their keyboards and their bespoke operating system make them feel more like a PC. There's no hard drive, so you're reliant on a WiFi connection, but this helps keep down physical size, and it helps enormously with battery life.

This particular model has a 2K display measuring 10.95 inches, 64GB of on board storage and 4GB of ram, along with a beefy 2.55GHz Octa-core processor.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top tech titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Fads come and go in the drinks world - this w

The 8GB version of this Chromebook is currently priced around £299, and Amazon reckons this version was originally £361.12, so the sale price of £169.99 is quite a bargain.

It's a deal reserved only for Prime members. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.