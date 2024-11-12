Amazon has a half price Black Friday deal on one of Google's flagship smartphones
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It's perhaps no big surprise to see the Pixel 8 Pro discounted so heavily this year - it's only been a month or so since the launch of its successor, the Pixel 9 Pro. But if you're eyeing up an upgrade, this could be the perfect opportunity.
Normally priced at £999 for the 128gb version, the Pixel 8 Pro is down to £499 in an early Black Friday sale. The 256gb version is also discounted, down from £1,059 to £559.
It's a deal we've spotted on Amazon that pips pretty much all other retailers to the post and it's a really solid discount for a phone that still has the latest features. It's actually similar to the prices people have been paying for refurbished handsets, but this is brand new.
Sim-only deals can be significantly cheaper than monthly contracts
Buy your phone, order a free sim, and pick the deal that suits you best
Sim-only deals can cost as little as £5 per month and there’s no need for a contract
You buy your handset outright, so networks won’t lock you into a minimum term
Check out this deal by Lebara which costs £5 for 5GB of data
The Pixel 8 Pro launched in October 2023 and the Pixel 9 Pro followed a year later, but aside from a few basic hardware tweaks the key difference with the 9 Pro was the addition of enhanced AI tools.
It means the Pixel 8 Pro still feels cutting edge, and it will still be supported by Google for years to come, so a sim-free handset could be a sound investment.
If you're new to all-out handset ownership, for isntance if you usually sign up to a contract, it can be a very cost-effective way to run a mobile phone.
For example, the virtual network Lebara will offer you 5GB of data for just £4.50 per month, if you commit to 12 months, or £5 per month for a rolling monthly term.
Speak to your existing network too, they might offer you a decent deal once your contract comes to an end.
When you consider that even a very basic monthly deal on a Pixel 8 Pro could cost north of £30 per month, it's obvious how much you could save by going sim-only.