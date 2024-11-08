Sky’s streaming service gives you the option to choose between watching shows, movies, and even live sports.

Sky has launched the cheapest ever Stream TV deal and a massive Sports discount

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky has launched Black Friday deals early with the cheapest price ever for Sky Stream, its new dish-free streaming service.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The deals also include cut-price sport subscriptions, giving access to Premier League, Football League, Formula 1, golf, cricket and tennis at the cheapest price it has ever been as Sky hits back at illegal streamers.

The TV company is giving away Sky Stream, which includes access to all of Sky’s basic channels, for just £19 for Black Friday and is also including free Netflix in the price. Netflix usually costs nearly £10 a month, meaning Sky is now just £9 a month in the Black Friday deal. You can see the deals here.

Sky Sports has been cut from £28 to just £20 in the Black Friday deals, meaning a full Sky, Netflix and Sky Sports package is priced at £39 in the sale.

It is the cheapest Sky Stream has ever been in the UK after previous sales reduced the price to above £20. The puck-like gadget was launched to replace the traditional Sky dish on the side of houses and instead streams Sky through a WiFi connection, meaning quicker and easier setup of the TV service.

Sky has also launched deals on its smart TV, the Sky Glass, which also does not need a dish and has a host of smart features including the ability to play streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV.

The Sky Glass TVs are the brand’s big Amazon Fire TV rival and offer voice control, several colours including pink, and high definition picture quality.

Other deals in the Sky Black Friday sale include Sky Cinema down from £13 to £8 a month, while sport fans can add a TNT subscription for £26, down from £30. TNT Sports, formerly BT Sports, has the rights to one Premier League game each weekend at 12.30pm on Saturdays, and all European fixtures including the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

It also has England cricket games including the team’s tour of the West Indies and upcoming T20 games.

The Sky Black Friday deals are some of the most anticipated of the year. The company regularly offers drastic price cuts on its TV service and more deals are expected to arrive on Black Friday itself. You can see the deals here.