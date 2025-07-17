The top UK regions most likely to cheat on their partner

New research has uncovered which UK regions are most likely to cheat on their partner, with Sheffield revealed as the most likely area for extramarital affairs.

More than half - 53 per cent - of marriages have come to an end in Sheffield due to a partner cheating, followed shortly by Norwich at 50 per cent and in joint third place is Southampton and Manchester at 43 per cent.

On a national level, extramarital affairs were the most common reason towards filing for divorce, cited by 38 per cent of divorcees.

The research was conducted by Slater and Gordon to discover the most common reasons people decided to file for divorce; hearing from just over 2,000 respondents who were divorced or in the process of a divorce.

For those residing in Sheffield, it was clear to see that cheating was a predominant factor in couples making the decision to divorce. The second most common reason was lack of communication at 20 per cent, and 17 per cent reported it was due to falling out of love.

Additionally, Newcastle was revealed as the least likely region to cheat on their partner. Only 19 per cent of Newcastle divorcees said their marriage had come to an end through cheating, but rather simply falling out of love was the most common reason at 53 per cent.

Andrew Ormrod, Senior Associate and Family Lawyer at Slater and Gordon, adds: “In my experience as a family lawyer, loyalty and trust are the backbones of many successful relationships. When marital affairs are involved, it can create further conflicts and challenging proceedings during the divorce process.”

“The introduction of no-fault divorce has not only opened a new path for couples to end their marriage without placing blame, but it has accounted for easier divorce proceedings. Marriages that are unable to work can be ended without stress and conflict, which can often allow for former partners to have a friendship instead.

“Our responsibility as family lawyers is to understand and find a suitable outcome that can benefit all parties. When that can be achieved, we want all parties to feel like they can start afresh and hopefully also wish the best for their ex-partner.”