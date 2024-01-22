The majority of UK adults plan to invest more time into their future this year
Millions of Brits intend to address their personal health in 2024 – by eating their five-a-day, reducing their alcohol and listening to self-help podcasts.
A study of 2,000 adults found more than eight in 10 intend to invest time in their own future over the next 12 months, with a resounding 90 per cent determined to take care of themselves above all else.
This includes going to bed at a reasonable hour, drinking more water, and leaving work on time to avoid exhaustion.
While others will embark on a strict pre-bedtime skincare routine, listen to calming music before bed, cut out all processed foods and up the multi-vitamin supplements.
And 39 per cent said they will generally watch and look after their overall health as a priority in this year.
The poll was commissioned by Lottoland.co.uk, to mark the launch of its charity scratch card in support of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.
Lottoland’s Group CEO Nigel Birrell said: “It’s great to see so many people are planning to give themselves some love and take care of their health this coming year.
“The small things like listening to self-help podcasts and going to bed early can really improve our outlook on each day, but as you might expect, healthier eating and hydration are topping the list for self-improvement plans for 2024.
“Our busy lives often force us into ‘quick’ but unhealthy meals, so making sure you hit your five a day will make a world of difference.
“And while those good practices are valuable to everyone, they are even more important for people who have Prader-Willi Syndrome, whose physical health can be impacted so significantly by diet and exercise.”
Making significant changes
The survey went on to find exactly half believe making small incremental changes can make a big difference to their mood.
It comes after 31 per cent claim to be bad at putting themselves first in life.
Almost four in 10 (39 per cent) admit they usually put more time into appeasing other people over themselves, with partners, children and mums taking up the most time and energy.
Three in 10 don’t want to appear selfish – but 91 per cent recognise the importance of self care, because you only get one life (56 per cent) and it helps to be the better version of you (46 per cent).
As a result, 58 per cent want to start 2024 with good habits, with 31 per cent feeling positive about the year ahead, according to the stats by OnePoll. Other ways people intend to be kind to themselves is finding more time to exercise, having an hour of relaxation every day and setting more tangible goals.
Jackie Lodge, CEO of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK, said: “Making healthier choices is something we should all be doing, but this is especially important for individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome.
“Those impacted, face challenges such as an overwhelming and insatiable appetite, alongside learning disabilities and developmental delays. It is vital that they receive the right support to enable them to maintain healthy habits. Funds raised from this scratchcard will help us to continue providing that essential support.”
Top 30 ways Brits will invest in themselves
- Watching my overall health
- Eating more fruit and vegetables
- Drinking more water
- Finding more time to exercise
- Putting more in my savings each month
- Reading more
- Getting my finances in order
- Spend more time with family
- Going to bed at a reasonable time
- Not dipping into my savings
- Cutting down on processed foods
- Spend more money on things that make me happy
- Putting aside time for my hobbies
- Cutting down on my screen time
- Take multivitamin supplements
- Be a positive influence
- Giving myself at least an hour of free time every day to relax
- Set tangible goals (rather than unachievable ones)
- Taking breaks from social media
- Reducing how much alcohol I drink
- Socialising with friends once a week
- Making new friends
- Treating myself to nice dinners out
- Not looking at my phone before bed
- Making time for ‘date nights’ – either with my partner or meeting new people
- Starting a new hobby I’ve always wanted to try
- Start/leave work on time and don’t overwork myself
- Take a course in something I’m passionate about
- Starting a strict pre-bedtime skincare routine
- Listen to more self-help podcasts