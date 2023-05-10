News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Utilita Arena: What restaurants are nearby, where to eat near the venue including Wagamama

These are some of the best restaurants near Sheffield Utilita Arena you can go to before you head to your concert.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th May 2023, 15:33 BST

If you’re going to a concert of your favourite musician or catching an ice hockey game to cheer on the Sheffield Steelers, you might want to grab a bite before the event to make the most of your time without having to worry about eating afterward.

If you’re planning to do just this, then you’re in luck as Tripadvisor has rounded up the best restaurants near Sheffield Utilita Arena. Known for its strategic location on Broughton Lane directly across from The Valley Centertainment, visitors are spoiled for choice as it is a one-stop centre for well-known restaurants.

So, whether you want a full-on sit-down meal, a tasty (but somewhat expensive) burger from Five Guys, or some delicious katsu curry from Wagamama - these are all within walking distance from the venue.

Most Popular

    Sheffield Utilita Arena is located on the outskirts of the city centre. It is conveniently accessible from the tram station and nearby bus stops. It also has a direct tram connection from Meadowhall shopping centre, so visitors may also walk there.

    Best restaurants near Sheffield Utilita Arena

    Here are some of the best restaurants which are within the same area as Sheffield Utilita Arena, according to Tripadvisor.

    Miller & Carter, Centertainment

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (603 reviews)

    Location: Broughton Lane Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 2EP

    Review: “Top food. Top service. Nice atmosphere. Food was served quickly and the waiter was very helpful and friendly. Overhaul a very good night as usual. Recommend If you like steaks.”

    Bella Italia

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,053 reviews)

    Location: Broughton Lane Unit 3 Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 2EP

    Review: “Lovely authentic food . We loved our meals, they were very tasty and addictive and the customer service was also excellent.”

    Frankie and Benny’s 

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (396 reviews)

    Location: Broughton Lane The Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 2DX

    Review: “Fantastic food. Brilliant night out and what a deal that was really made out of valentine’s night out. Definitely come again, saving money and brilliant service.”

    Frankie and Benny’s is one of the popular restaurants near Sheffield Utilita Arena. Frankie and Benny’s is one of the popular restaurants near Sheffield Utilita Arena.
    Eighteen Ten

    Rating: 4 out of 5 (324 reviews)

    Location: 3 Arena Court, Sheffield S9 2LF

    Review: “Fantastic - had a great night here (although) it does get busy with events at the arena. Good selection of drinks and food on offer. Nice atmosphere, clean and spacious.”

    Chiquito

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (556 reviews)

    Location: Broughton Lane The Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 1EP

    Review: “Called in late after a Steelers match. Even though they were closing, I was still given a super warm welcome. Sam encouraged us to still order nibbles and margarita’s despite the late hour as they were open until 11pm. Absolute lovely guy and credit to the company. We will return- thank you Sam & all of his amazing colleagues.”

    Five Guys

    Rating: 4 out of 5 (147 reviews)

    Location: Broughton Lane Unit 2 Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 2EP

    Review: “Went for a meal before a concert at the arena across the road. Food was what’s expected from Five Guys. The only reason for the 4 (rating) is price for what it is.”

    Sheffield's Utilita Arena has a capacity of 13,600.Sheffield's Utilita Arena has a capacity of 13,600.
    Wagamama

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

    Location: Unit 7, The Valley Centertainment, Sheffield S9 2DX

    Review: “Great place and the food is lovely. Staff are always very welcoming and we just keep coming back! Sometimes there can be a bit of a wait for a table, but it’s never more than 15-20mins and is always worth it.”

