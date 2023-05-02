News you can trust since 1887
Published 2nd May 2023
Formerly known as Sheffield Arena, Sheffield Utilita Arena is a state-of-the-art arena in the heart of Sheffield’s cultural and sporting scene. The arena seats up to 13,600 people and plays host to a wide range of events, from musical performances to stand-up comedy shows and sporting tournaments.

To get to Sheffield Utilita Arena, visitors have a number of convenient transport alternatives so driving there should not be an issue. The Arena’s own car park is available for event-goers, which can be booked in advance. However parking can fill up quickly, so getting there early is highly recommended, especially for popular events.

It is also convenient to get to the venue using public transport. Several bus and tram stops are within walking distance of the arena, making it easy to get there from the city centre. Sheffield Utilita Arena is also highly accessible so regardless of how you’re getting there, there are plenty of transportation choices that you can choose from.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting to Sheffield Utilita Arena, including where to park, how to get there by train and what other transport options are available.

What’s the nearest cheap parking in Sheffield Utilita Arena?

There are unfortunately no other car parks near Sheffield Utilita Arena but visitors are recommended to book their parking tickets in advance if they wish to park on site at the venue.

Car Park A - Attercliffe Road

This car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Attercliffe Road (A6178). Recommended for those who are travelling from the M1 Junction 34, Meadowhall and the North.

Car Park B - Broughton Lane

This car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Broughton Lane (A6102). Recommended for those who are travelling from the M1 Junction 33 and the South.

Bike/motorcycle parking

There is no charge if you opt to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show & park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to but there is no shelter or locker facility.

However, if the Arena’s on-site parking is sold out, visitors can park their cars at Meadowhall shopping centre, which has direct access to the Arena tram stop via Supertram (seven-minute journey from the Tinsley Tram Stop) or a 25-minute walk.

Which train station is best?

Supertram

The Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park. This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic. There’s no need to buy a ticket before you get on board - there is a conductor on every tram.

Visitors can also take advantage of its Park & Ride facilities as most trams to the Arena travel away from local roads, bypassing traffic.

Public transport links

Bus

The Arena is served by several bus routes by Travel South Yorkshire.  From the city centre, you can take either X17 or 65 buses.

Taxi

City Taxis are Sheffield’s Premier taxi company - contact them on 0114 239 39 39 or visit their website.

Rail Travel

The Arena has two rail stations within easy reach of the venue. Sheffield’s main railway station is situated in the City Centre - Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP - and is approximately a 10 minute taxi or 20 minute Supertram journey to the venue.

An alternative station is available at Meadowhall Interchange - which has a Supertram link to the venue - approximately a five minute Supertram journey to the venue.

