Sheffield experts share skincare and beauty hacks for cold days in the garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the garden is slowly waking up after its winter hibernation, many of us are being called outside to nurture our green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While gardening is a therapeutic escape from the stresses of daily life, it can take its toll on skin, nails and eyes, especially during the colder months. But with a little TLC and tricks up your sleeve, winter does not need to be a time to hang up the gardening gloves

Here, experts reveal the best beauty hacks for caring for your skin and eyes while you immerse yourself in the joys of pruning, and planting.

Hands are put through a lot when gardening leading to cracked, dry and chapped skin. While gloves provide a measure of protection, consider also using a barrier cream which are designed specifically to repair skin while also providing a shield from irritants and chafing. Every gardener knows the feel of the dirt getting under their nails. “If your nails look dirty then scrub gently with a nail brush, cut a lemon in half and push the tips of your fingers inside,” explains gardener and Sheffield GP, Dr Marion Sloan from the Sloan Medical Centre. Don’t do this if you have any cuts and scrapes because it will sting, but the lemon will help clean your nails and leave a lovely, natural fresh smell. Then apply a good dollop of moisturiser and if you’re about to start gardening again then wear gloves on top. Your hands and nails will look great afterwards. As you work in the garden, your eyes are exposed to various outdoor elements that can irritate eyes. Biting wind combined with low winter sunshine can cause eyes to water. “Reduced humidity and cold wind can reduce moisture from the surface of the eye so it’s important to replace this moisture,” says optometrist and have-a-go gardener, Mark Holloway from Thomas & Holloway Opticians in Dronfield. “Eye drops like TheraTears Dry & Tired are ideal for providing relief to irritated eyes and giving them a moisture boost.” Weather-proof your face by applying a hydrating moisturiser. As with eyes, the dry air can soon strip your skin of moisture resulting in flaky and chapped skin. Choose a moisturiser with a SPF of 15 or higher to protect your face from the winter sun which can be just harmful as the summer sun.

So, don’t let the colder weather keep you from your green haven. With the right care, skin and eyes can be protected while you wrap up warm and dig in!