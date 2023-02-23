National Lottery jackpot of £5.3million won by one lucky UK Lotto ticket holder

The National Lottery said its £5.3million jackpot has been won by one Lotto ticket holder.

One lucky Lotto ticket holder has taken home the a£5.3 million jackpot that was up for grabs in the UK’s National Lottery this month. The punter matched all six main numbers to bag exactly £5,315,349.

Meanwhile, another ticket holder has won £1 million, by matching five out of six numbers, plus the bonus ball. The announcement was made by The National Lottery on Wednesday night (February 22).

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “What fantastic news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s whopping £5.3M Lotto jackpot. Luck is clearly in the air for Lotto players this February, as tonight’s winner joins another Lotto jackpot winner who scooped an incredible £7.6M on 11 February.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this fantastic jackpot prize.Thanks to National Lottery players, £30M is generated every week for Good Causes across the country. This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”

The winning Lotto numbers are 11, 13, 15, 23, 34, 39, with 09 as the bonus number. Fifty-four ticket holders each received £1,750 for matching five of six numbers. One ticket won the Lotto HotPicks and received £350,000. Although no one won the Thunderball, three tickets won £5,000 in that game.

