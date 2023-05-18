News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Wednesday XI reveals huge surprise as Darren Moore goes for broke
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Disney on Ice announces ‘100 Years of Wonder’ UK tour including Sheffield dates: How to get tickets

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney on Ice tour in Sheffield this year.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 18th May 2023, 17:53 BST

Disney on Ice has announced its highly anticipated UK tour for this year, which will include a four-day stop in Sheffield. The tour will begin its two-month journey by visiting a few major cities around the country, starting in Birmingham on November 1 and ending in London on December 31.

This time around, the ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour will showcase the timeless tales and iconic characters that have charmed generations - from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the latest fans’ favourites - Mirabel from Encanto and the rest of the Madrigal family live on ice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Disney on Ice said on the announcement: “Set sail with Moana and Maui to save the island of Motunui, bring back summer with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and sing and dance as the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true. And be inspired by the true friendships of the Toy Story gang, and Dory and Nemo.”

Most Popular

    Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour tickets as they are expected to sell out quickly.

    When is Disney on Ice coming to Sheffield?

    The Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour will visit Sheffield Utilita Arena from November 30 to December 3. General on sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on May 26 at 9am.

    Its pre-sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from Friday (May 19) at 9am.

    Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour - full list of venues 

    November 1-5 - Resorts World Arena November

    November 9 - 12 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

    November 17-19 - SSE Arena Belfast

    November 23 - 26 Exeter - Westpoint Exeter

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    November 30 - December 3 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena Sheffield

    December 6 - 10 Newcastle - Utilita Arena Newcastle

    December 13 - 17 Manchester - AO Arena

    December 21 - 31 - London - The O2

    Disney on Ice returns to Sheffield in November 2023 (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)Disney on Ice returns to Sheffield in November 2023 (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Disney on Ice returns to Sheffield in November 2023 (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial jud

    Related topics:TicketsSheffield