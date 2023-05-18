Disney on Ice has announced its highly anticipated UK tour for this year, which will include a four-day stop in Sheffield. The tour will begin its two-month journey by visiting a few major cities around the country, starting in Birmingham on November 1 and ending in London on December 31.
This time around, the ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour will showcase the timeless tales and iconic characters that have charmed generations - from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the latest fans’ favourites - Mirabel from Encanto and the rest of the Madrigal family live on ice.
Disney on Ice said on the announcement: “Set sail with Moana and Maui to save the island of Motunui, bring back summer with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and sing and dance as the Disney Princesses make their dreams come true. And be inspired by the true friendships of the Toy Story gang, and Dory and Nemo.”
Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour tickets as they are expected to sell out quickly.
When is Disney on Ice coming to Sheffield?
The Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour will visit Sheffield Utilita Arena from November 30 to December 3. General on sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster on May 26 at 9am.
Its pre-sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from Friday (May 19) at 9am.
Disney on Ice ‘100 Years of Wonder’ tour - full list of venues
November 1-5 - Resorts World Arena November
November 9 - 12 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
November 17-19 - SSE Arena Belfast
November 23 - 26 Exeter - Westpoint Exeter
November 30 - December 3 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena Sheffield
December 6 - 10 Newcastle - Utilita Arena Newcastle
December 13 - 17 Manchester - AO Arena
December 21 - 31 - London - The O2
