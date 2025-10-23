Public Notice Round-up: List of Sheffield roads set to close over the next few weeks
Hallamgate Road
The residential street in Crookes will be closed for nine days from November 3.
Vehicles will be prohibited from travelling across the road, between the junction with Lydgate Lane to a point outside number 6 Hallamgate Road.
This restriction is needed as road works have been proposed.
Sheffield City Council announced this a public notice released on October 23, which adds: “The alternative route for the traffic affected by this Order will be signed on site.”
Beaumont Way
A number of residential streets around Manor will close for roadworks.
Beaumont Way, Beaumont Crescent and Archdale Road will be closed from November 3 for six weeks.
A public notice announcing the closure says: “Such prohibition will not apply to pedestrian and vehicular access to frontages, contractor plant and local authority and emergency services vehicles.”
Sheephill Road
Located right on the edge of the Peak District, a stretch of this rural road is set to close for four weeks from November 3.
The closure has been announced as road works are set to take place.
A public notice from October 23 explains: “he restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.
“The alternative route for the traffic affected by this Order will be signed on site.”
