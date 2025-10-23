A number of roads across Sheffield are set to close over the coming weeks, according to newly released public notices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallamgate Road

The residential street in Crookes will be closed for nine days from November 3.

Vehicles will be prohibited from travelling across the road, between the junction with Lydgate Lane to a point outside number 6 Hallamgate Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This restriction is needed as road works have been proposed.

Sheffield City Council announced this a public notice released on October 23, which adds: “The alternative route for the traffic affected by this Order will be signed on site.”

A number of roads around Sheffield are set to close in the coming weeks. | Finn Smith

Beaumont Way

A number of residential streets around Manor will close for roadworks.

Beaumont Way, Beaumont Crescent and Archdale Road will be closed from November 3 for six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public notice announcing the closure says: “Such prohibition will not apply to pedestrian and vehicular access to frontages, contractor plant and local authority and emergency services vehicles.”

Sheephill Road

Located right on the edge of the Peak District, a stretch of this rural road is set to close for four weeks from November 3.

The closure has been announced as road works are set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public notice from October 23 explains: “he restriction specified will only have effect at such times and to such extent as indicated by the display of notices.

“The alternative route for the traffic affected by this Order will be signed on site.”

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/