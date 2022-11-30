Percy Pud 10k, one of Sheffield’s most loved running events, is returning to Loxley Valley this weekend. The event has been in place since 1993 and is widely regarded as South Yorkshire’s most popular 10km race. The race , presented by the Steel City Striders Running Club and UP \u0026amp; Running Sheffield,offers 3,000 runners the chance to take in its picturesque route and pick up a signature prize for taking part - a Christmas pudding. If that is not enough, finishers also take home a fluorescent green and black beanie that is commonly associated with the run. With a grand prize of £1,000 awarded to the first male and female to break the previous course record, it offers a precisely measured 10km track that pushes participants to give it their all. Top competitors from each age group are also given Magnum bottles of champagne on top of the Christmas pudding. Percy Pud has proven to be so popular among runners as its slots were quickly snapped up ahead of time. Organisers said 2,000 people entered the race on the first day it was opened last September in the first six hours. In 2019, every spot in the run was sold out in record time at just one hour and 45 minutes. Here’s everything you need to know about the Percy Pud run this weekend. This year’s Percy Pud will take place on Sunday, December 4, starting at 9.30am, in Loxley Valley. The route takes runners along the picturesque rural setting of Loxley Valley and Damflask Reservoir to The Plough at Low Bradfield. The course is a slightly undulating, making it ideal for people aiming to set a personal best. Drinks will be served at a station at around the 5km mark (3 miles) just after the turnaround point. There has been no official confirmation on road closures yet but all roads leading to Loxley Valley, including Hillsborough, Holme Lane, Stannington and Rivelin Valley Road are expected to experience heavy congestion from 8am onwards before the race and after the race ends at 11am. The race starts and finishes on Loxley Road with the tent, toilets and facilities opposite the Admiral Rodney public house. Parking is available on the surrounding streets - Loxley Road, Rodney Hill, Chase Road, Ben Lane and Long Lane. However, participants are advised not to park anywhere on the course, such as near the start/finish area on Loxley Road and you may end up parking up to 10-minute walk from the start/finish area. The 2021 race was won by Omar Ahmad from Birchfield Harriers who finished in 30:05 while the first woman to cross the finish line was Sally Ratcliffe from Aldershot Farnham and District AC in 34:15.