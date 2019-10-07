Sheffield’s Percy Pud 10K sold out in record time
The Percy Pud 10K has proved to be the most popular run in South Yorkshire as 3,000 places sold out in record time when it opened on Sunday.
The race's organising committee member, Alan Barnett said it took just 1hr 45mins for all the places to be snapped up, one hour quicker than last year.
And the race entry appeared to give more adrenaline rush than the actual race for some when it went live at 5pm.
Twitter user @jezmangham said: “Worried when I was 3100th in the queue but all kerfuffle free and bring it on! I’ll bring the custard.”
Some, however, were not so lucky.
“Got to one person in front of me in queue and site then said I had left the queue...gutted.” said @LeeHiggins_lh72.
Another Twitter user @NephrogeNick said: “Serious FOMO from not being able to enter #percypud this year – a fantastically well-organised race. I look forward to the scramble for race entry next year!”
The race, organised by Steel City Striders, will be held on December 1 and flag off at 9.30am.
It takes place in a picturesque route around scenic rural setting of Loxley Valley and Damflask Reservoir to The Plough at Low Bradfield.
Now it is in 27th year, the race started in 1983 with 600 entrants and has grown annually welcoming 3000 competitors last year.
All finishers will receive a Christmas pudding and Percy Pud beanie hat.