Kyle Walker is part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad who have made it through to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Manchester City defender, 32, from Sheffield, made a strong impression against Wales, and kept the momentum going with last night’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

Now that England are through to the quarter-finals stage of the tournament, they will play reigning champions France on Saturday. This match will put Walker up against France’s Kylian Mbappe, who has so far been the player of the tournament.

Many have advised that the defender must play the game of his life, if England are to progress and make it to the final, next weekend.

England players’ wives and girlfriends were spotted arriving in Qatar ahead of their first World Cup clash, two weeks ago. This included Kyle Walker’s wife, Annie Kilner, who was a regular face in the stands of the 2018 World Cup.

So, who is Annie Kilner and how long has she been with Kyle Walker?

Who is Annie Kilner?

Kyle Walker of England chat with his wife Annie Kilner and his son following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Annie Kilner is a 30-years-old model, from Sheffield, who now lives in a £3.6 million mansion in Cheshire with husband, Kyle Walker .

The model previously made appearances on ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire, where she was introduced as a close friend of Seema Malhotra .

Annie is signed to Mode Model Management, and has graced plenty of fashion catalogues, as well as the likes of Zoo magazine, and The Sun.

She has remained predominantly out of the spotlight, despite being the wife of one of England’s biggest footballers.

The model’s Instagram page is set to private and she has only appeared in one photo on his account, a snap showing their halloween celebrations. In the photo, the couple are dressed as Scary Spice and Ginger Spice, alongside Annie’s sister Sian who is dressed as Posh Spice.

How long has Kyle Walker been in a relationship with Annie Kilner?

The couple first started dating when Annie was 16 years old, and Kyle was 19 years. They went on to have three sons together, Roman, ten, Riaan, six, and Reign, four.

After nine years together, Annie dumped Walker after news broke that he had an affair with reality TV star Laura Brown. He was then involved in scandal in 2020 after attending a sex party during lockdown.

In the same year, the Manchester City right-back also welcomed a son Kairo with reality TV star, Lauryn Goodman, after a short-term relationship.

Annie told The Sun : "He’s a fool for risking his family for this. When he told me I was heartbroken. I also felt physically sick. All the air in your body leaves you. My world completely caved in on me in that second.”

"I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Not only had he cheated on me but she was pregnant with his baby," she added.

At the time, SunSport revealed that Annie was in contact with her lawyers to discuss a share of Walker’s £30 million fortune.

Regardless of their troubles, they managed to put it behind them and married in secret in early 2022. The England defender had proposed to the model last year with a £250,000 engagement ring, following a turbulent 12 year on-off and on-again relationship.