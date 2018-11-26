Storm Diana: Sheffield to be hit as Met Office warns of 'major change' in weather

Storm Diana is set to hit Sheffield this week as the weather front sweeps across the Atlantic before bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the UK.

The Met Office is warning of a "major change" in the weather this week as the settled conditions make way for downpours and gusts.

Sheffield is set to be hit by heavy rain this week as Storm Diana sweeps over the UK.

Temperatures will be mild but the windy conditions and prolonged rain showers are expected to affect the majority of the UK.

Travel is expected to be affected and some homes could be at risk of flooding.

Temperatures have dropped below freezing overnight in parts of the UK due to recent cold winds. They will make way for milder air from the west that is bringing the slow-moving low pressure system to the UK.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south-west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores."

Sheffield forecast for Monday:

A mainly cloudy start to the day with showers. During the morning cloud will break in the west with some sunny spells developing as showers become largely confined to the coast. Feeling chilly, but winds slowly easing through the day. Maximum temperature 8C.

Sheffield forecast for tonight:

While most parts will be dry coastal showers are likely to continue overnight. Inland cloud breaks will allow mist and fog patches to form, perhaps with a frost in places. Minimum temperature 1C.

Sheffield forecast for Tuesday:

A dry bright morning will be followed by an increasingly cloudy and windy afternoon before heavy rain arrives during the evening. Maximum temperature 8C.

Outlook for Sheffield from Wednesday to Friday:

Unsettled through the period with blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Strong winds throughout. Mild on Wednesday and Thursday but near normal temperatures on Friday.