SOLD: Once-famous former iron forge in Sheffield generates huge interest

A picturesque old iron works in Sheffield which was lovingly converted into a family home has been snapped up after its sale sparked huge interest.

Mousehole Forge in the Rivelin Valley was famed for producing anvils during the 18th and 19th century but closed and fell into ruin before being bought by a family in the 1980s and transformed into their dream home.

The home has a sought-after location in the Rivelin Valley (photo: Saxton Mee)

The Star reported in November how the Grade II-listed property, boasting many original features, had gone up for sale for the first time since being converted.

And it seems the asking price of £550,000 to £575,000 didn't put off potential buyers.

Linda Crapper, managing director of Saxton Mee, which marketed the home, said it had been viewed by around 100 potential buyers and seven or eight offers were made before it was sold at the higher end of the guide price.

"The huge interest in this hidden gem shows the demand for really unique, quirky properties in Sheffield," she said.