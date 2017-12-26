Murder accused remanded in custody over death of 'wonderful' mum in Sheffield

Have your say

A man charged with the murder of a 'wonderful' mum whose body was discovered in Sheffield has appeared in court.

Jayne Lewis, aged 46, was found dead at a flat on Hazlebarrow Crescent, in Jordanthorpe, last Thursday.

Phillip French was charged on Saturday with her murder, and he appeared this afternoon at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

French, also aged 46, and of Hazlebarrow Crescent, was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination has given the provisional cause of death as compression of the neck, pending toxicology reports.

Tributes have flooded in for Ms Lewis, with one friend calling her a 'wonderful person' and others describing how she was always there for those in need and had the gift of making people smile.