Arise Sir Nick Clegg? Former Sheffield MP reportedly in line for knighthood

Former Sheffield Hallam MP Nick Clegg is reportedly set to receive a knighthood in the New Year's Honours.

Senior Liberal Democrat sources have been quoted as saying the party's ex-leader, who served as deputy prime minister for five years, is in line for the top honour.

The Daily Mail, which reported the claims, said a party spokesman had told the paper it wouldn't comment on any honours list 'speculation'.

Fellow Liberal Democrats Vince Cable and Ed Davey, who served alongside Mr Clegg in the coalition government, have already been knighted.

Mr Clegg had represented Sheffield Hallam in parliament since 2005, before being ousted earlier this year by Labour's Jared O'Mara.

The politician has campaigned passionately against Brexit, and he told The Star in June how he believes it was his stance on the matter which ultimately cost him his seat.