Suspended Sheffield MP limits duties on advice of GP

Suspended Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara has limited his duties on health grounds following a scandal over homophobic and misogynist online posts made when he was younger.

The Sheffield Hallam MP, who was suspended by Labour in October over online remarks he made and an allegation that he called a Sheffield bar worker an 'ugly b***h' in March, has rarely been seen since the scandal broke.

The 36-year-old, who has apologised for his online remarks and denies the alleged incident in the bar, stepped down from the women and equalities select committee but resisted calls to resign.

Today, it has emerged that the MP, on a £75,000-a-year- salary, has 'limited some of his activitIes and duties' on health grounds

A statement issued by his office said: "On the advice of his GP, Jared has limited some of his activities and duties as the MP for Sheffield Hallam. This includes attending Parliament at the present time.

"However, Jared continues to serve as the MP for Sheffield Hallam and continues to represent his constituents in other ways.

"He and his staff are working very hard to serve his constituents in Sheffield Hallam, including with casework enquiries."