“This game already has a tendency to spill over with emotion. Adding this issue into the mix can only worsen the situation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am writing this to register my concerns with the timing of the football match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday 10th November at noon.

My three main concerns with the timing of this fixture are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. I expect that a large number of those attending the match would like to pay their respects at Remembrance events around the city and further afield. The kick-off time won't allow people to attend both a Remembrance event and the football match. Remembrance Sunday is an important day in our calendar, with many people remembering those who gave their lives for us.

2. The biggest Remembrance event usually takes place at Barkers Pool in Sheffield city centre. When the event is taking place, thousands of football supporters will be making their way through the city towards Bramall Lane, or to pubs and bars around Barkers Pool to watch the game. Given the rivalry between the two clubs, this will undoubtedly mean a lot of noise, potential disorder and therefore disrespectful disruptions to the Remembrance events.

3. There will no doubt be plans by Sheffield United to invite supporters to respect the laying of the wreaths, the last post and to observe a silence before the game. This is usually held directly prior to kick off, meaning it will take place as many supporters are entering the ground. Whilst 99.9% of supporters will undoubtedly respect the silence, those entering the ground at the time may not be aware of the silence taking place, meaning there may be chanting/noise during the silence. From experience at previous matches, it only takes ONE person out of 30,000+ supporters to break the silence, resulting in other supporters shouting their displeasure at said person, disrupting it further.

My overall concern with the terrible decision to stage this game on Sunday 10th November at 12pm, is that it could potentially paint the city of Sheffield in a negative light and won't allow people to remember as they would normally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports, so the world will be watching the city. This game already has a tendency to spill over with emotion. Adding this issue into the mix can only worsen the situation.

My request is for those involved to rethink this decision if possible. If it is too late to do so, then I would suggest the following actions are considered.

Dan Gostling and his son Leo at an away match. | Dan Gostling

1. Place a police cordon around Barkers Pool and the surrounding streets, with extra police presence.

2. The bars around Barkers Pool to be closed until 12pm, including the Wetherspoons etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Decision makers at Sky Sports to liaise with Sheffield United to give thought to the timing for the Remembrance ceremony in the ground to be held. Holding the ceremony directly before kick-off as fans enter the ground could be a recipe for disaster.

4. Inform all supporters well in advance, and again on the day of the game, of the timings of the ceremony in the ground, using official club websites, social media and any other means of reaching supporters.

5. Instruct turnstile/concourse stewards to inform supporters when the planned silence is imminent.

6. Use signage outside the ground, on the concourses and on the stadium's big screen to inform supporters of events. When the news of the kick off change was announced, all supporters I have been in contact with on both sides have expressed their displeasure with the change. The thoughts expressed in my email, therefore, are shared by thousands of Sheffield football supporters and therefore should be taken seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I write this email for no benefit to myself, but to allow the residents of Sheffield to pay their respects in their own way on this important day, and to ensure the city of Sheffield doesn't suffer negative publicity as a result of the potential issues that may arise.

- Dan Gostling from Birdwell, Barnsley