Authorities have been accused of ‘disrespect’ by staging the first Sheffield football derby in years to start just an hour after Remembrance Sunday events.

Sheffield United are due to face Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, November 10, in what will be the first game between the two clubs since since March 2019.

But the timing has caused upset, with concerns raised by an ex-serviceman and by Sheffield MP Clive Betts.

The game at Bramall Lane is due to kick off at 12noon. That will be an hour after a two minute silence for Remembrance Sunday, which is the same day, at Sheffield War Memorial, Barker’s Pool, in the city centre.

Concerns have been raised that scheduling the two so close together could lead to disruption of the service by football fans before the match.

Former Coldstream Guard Neil Vaughan, an Owls fan, said he had discussed the issue with friends, and that both United and Wednesday fans he had spoken to, felt the match should not be scheduled for that time.

He said: “I have spoken to a lot of people about this, and we find it disrespectful. I’ve tried to raise this with MPs and the local council leader. It’s Remembrance Sunday. I always go down for that.

“That happens at 11am. If kick off is at 12noon we are going to have football fans coming through. Some may have had too much to drink. It is one of the most policed events in the country, and it feels like too many irons in the fire. I think it’s the wrong time for a football match, especially the Sheffield derby, just an hour after the two minute silence.

“I tried to raise this with South Yorkshire Police, but they didn’t get back to me. I think staging the match at that time is totally disrespectful.”

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts is also concerned about the timing and has raised the issue with South Yorkshire Police.

He said: “I am concerned. I’ve spoken to the council, and to other MPs. If the game is on that day it should be pushed back at least an hour to take it away from the remembrance service.

“But the police say they are satisfied with the time, and just want as little time as possible for people to go the pub.”

He said he did not the authority to change the time but felt it should be pushed back.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday said in a joint statement: “Whilst appreciating the significance of Remembrance Sunday, the date and kick-off time for the fixture has been determined by discussions that have taken place with numerous stakeholders, and both clubs will work collaboratively in the lead up to the fixture as we understand that Sheffielders – regardless of allegiance – will want to show their respect to military and civilian service personnel.”

Superintendent Charlotte Bloxham, at South Yorkshire, said: "We are working closely with both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, and the local council, ahead of this exciting derby game to ensure that everyone can enjoy the match.

"Our priority is ensuring that our residents, and anyone visiting Sheffield, remain safe when out and about in the city.

"Our officers will be around and visible on the day and will be there to listen and help in case anyone has concerns or questions. Please do stop and talk to them and say hello."

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee at Sheffield Council, said South Yorkshire Police were working closely with Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United as well as the Council about this derby to ensure that everyone could enjoy it on the day.

He added: “In terms of the city centre, a Remembrance Sunday event is held in Barker’s Pool every year and people are always respectful.

“When a football match takes place on a Remembrance Sunday, both football clubs pay respects at the ground with their fans. We expect that fans from each team will show respect throughout the day on the 10th November this year.”

Broadcaster Sky was also approached for comment.