Urgent appeal to find ‘vulnerable’ teenager missing from Rotherham home
Devoted relatives have launched an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 15:54
Ella Mae McKeown has not been seen since leaving her home on High Nook Road, Dinnington at around 9.30pm on Friday.
Her sister Jasmine, aged 26, said she was last seen wearing black and red leopard print Nike trainers and black jeggings.
She added she was not sure what top she was wearing but said Ella Mae has dark red hair.
Jasmine said the teenager was ‘very vulnerable' and had links to the Rotherham and Worksop area.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101.