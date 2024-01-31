Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (January 31) at midday is the final chance for XL Bully owners to apply for an exemption certificate for their pet, before they are banned tomorrow.

The ban will come under under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restrictions were announced following a string of attacks on humans, which included fatalities.

Bronson, who was rehomed by Blue Cross, Sheffield. He meets the physical conformation standard of an ‘XL bully breed type’ which was added to the government's banned breed list on December 31, 2023.

What are the current restrictions for XL Bully dogs?

Since December 31, XL Bullies have not been allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle and placed on a lead.

It has been illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray since the same date.

Tomorrow (February 1), a complete ban on owning XL bullies will come into force.

How do I apply for an exemption from the XL Bully ban?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the complete ban coming into force in February, current owners can apply for an exemption, allowing them to keep their pet.

As of December 19, Government department Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) had already received over 4,000 applications from owners wanting an exemption.

They confirmed that the “majority” had been approved.

An exemption certificate can be obtained online via the gov.uk website, with guidance available from Blue Cross.

The owner must agree to comply with rules which include:

Owners of XL Bully dogs must be aged 16 or over.

A third party public liability insurance for your dog must be obtained.

Your dog must be neutered.

Your dog must be microchipped.

Your dog must be kept on a lead and muzzle when in public at all times.

Your dog must be kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.

Albie was found roaming as a stray, and stayed at Sheffield Council Kennels.

A fee of £92.40 must also be paid per dog.

If a Certificate of Exemption is obtained, the owner must be able to show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or a council dog warden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

XL Bully dog owners who are not granted a Certificate of Exemption can claim £200 towards the cost of their pet being euthanised by a vet.

What if I don't apply for an exemption certificate?

You'll need to apply for the government’s exemption scheme by midday today (January 31).

The government will then close the scheme and it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.