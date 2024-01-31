XL Bully ban: Final chance to apply for exemption certificate for banned breed with deadline only hours away
The exemption certificate scheme closes at midday today.
Today (January 31) at midday is the final chance for XL Bully owners to apply for an exemption certificate for their pet, before they are banned tomorrow.
The ban will come under under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement last year.
The restrictions were announced following a string of attacks on humans, which included fatalities.
What are the current restrictions for XL Bully dogs?
Since December 31, XL Bullies have not been allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle and placed on a lead.
It has been illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray since the same date.
Tomorrow (February 1), a complete ban on owning XL bullies will come into force.
How do I apply for an exemption from the XL Bully ban?
Despite the complete ban coming into force in February, current owners can apply for an exemption, allowing them to keep their pet.
As of December 19, Government department Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) had already received over 4,000 applications from owners wanting an exemption.
They confirmed that the “majority” had been approved.
An exemption certificate can be obtained online via the gov.uk website, with guidance available from Blue Cross.
The owner must agree to comply with rules which include:
Owners of XL Bully dogs must be aged 16 or over.
A third party public liability insurance for your dog must be obtained.
Your dog must be neutered.
Your dog must be microchipped.
Your dog must be kept on a lead and muzzle when in public at all times.
Your dog must be kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.
A fee of £92.40 must also be paid per dog.
If a Certificate of Exemption is obtained, the owner must be able to show the Certificate of Exemption when asked by a police officer or a council dog warden.
XL Bully dog owners who are not granted a Certificate of Exemption can claim £200 towards the cost of their pet being euthanised by a vet.
What if I don't apply for an exemption certificate?
You'll need to apply for the government’s exemption scheme by midday today (January 31).
The government will then close the scheme and it will be illegal to own an XL bully type without a certificate of exemption.
This means your XL Bully-type dog could be seized and kennelled by the police, and the only way to get exemption would be through a lengthy, expensive assessment in the courts.