Two teenagers who were riding a scooter when they were in a crash in Sheffield are a life-threatening condition in hospital today.

Emergency services were called to Manor Oaks Place, at the junction of Outram Road in Wybourn, following the collision at around 4.56pm on Monday (February 13) between a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black and red Piaggio scooter.

The two passengers on the scooter – an 18-year-old man, who was driving, and a 16-year-old boy – are now in hospital in a critical but stable condition. One of them is understood to have suffered a severe lower leg injury and the other sustained a head injury.

Now, anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was driving in the area at the time is being urged to come forward, particularly if they may have dashcam footage. Anyone with information can contact SYP by using their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 632 of February 13.