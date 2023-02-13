Emergency services were called to Outram Road in Wybourn following the crash today, Monday, February 13, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attending the scene. A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 4.56pm to reports of a collision.
"Two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital by land ambulance, though the air ambulance was also in attendance,” she added. “One patient suffered a severe lower leg injury and the other sustained what is believed to be a head injury.” She was unable to give further details, including about what vehicles were involved in the collision.
First South Yorkshire tweeted at 6pm to say that due to an incident on Manor Oaks Place it was unable to get to the Wybourn services, meaning number 56 buses were having to divert.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police.