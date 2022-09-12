We are now three months into the Islamic new year, which began on 18 July.

And for Muslims in the UK and around the world, the next major event in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan is Mawlid – and here is everything you need to know about the celebration of Mawlid:

What is Mawlid, also spelled ‘mawlud’ or ‘milad’?

A picture taken on August 25, 2022, shows a courtyard and the dome at the Great Mosque of Algiers. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mawlid, also spelled ‘mawlud’ or ‘milad’ is the birthday of a holy figure and it is especially observed when it comes to the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

It is observed on the twelfth day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

And Mawlid is celebrated every year as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad where Muslims across the world celebrate the day, which is also a designated holiday in many parts of the world.

What is the historical significance of Mawlid?

Muslims whether Sunni or Shia, around the world believe that the day holds a special significance in their calendar as the history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when a few followers of the Prophet Muhammad started holding sessions to honour his arrival

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, exchanging gifts, preparing special meals at mosques and at home with friends and family – Much similar to Eid-ul-Fitr which is the celebration after fasting for the thirty days in Ramadan.

When is Mawlid in 2022?

The start of any Islamic month is determined by a sighting of the new moon and as Rabi ul-Awwal is expected to begin on September 26 this would mean that Mawlid will hopefully be celebrated on October 7.

And for Shia Muslims, Mawlid will be celebrated on October 22.

What is the difference between Sunni and Shia?

Sunni and Shia are both common terminologies used in Islam and most people do not know the difference between the two even though the key factors separating the two are quite major