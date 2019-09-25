Workers in Sheffield named among the laziest in Britain
Workers in Sheffield have been named among the laziest in Britain in a new survey.
Nearly half (45%) of workers in the city admit to slacking off at work and a further 26.7% say it’s easy to get away with it.
The new data from UK independent job board, CV-Library, reveals that only Southampton, Norwich, Nottingham and Edinburgh have lazier workers than Sheffield.
The full run down is
Southampton (63.6%)
Norwich (55.5%)
Nottingham (50%)
Edinburgh (46%)
Sheffield (45%)
Brighton (43.8%)
Oxford (42.9%)
London (42.5%)
York (40%)
Liverpool (36.6%)
Swansea (33.3%)
Birmingham (31.7%)
Newcastle (30.7%)
Cardiff (29.4%)
Manchester (28.3%)
Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library, said: “From the South, to the North and everywhere in between, our data shows that laziness in the workplace is widespread across the UK and Brits aren’t afraid to admit it.
“While it’s fine if you get away with it, it’s not always worth the risk and you’ll probably get caught out at some point.”
When asked why they slack off, 77.8% of professionals in Sheffield said they do it because of a lack of motivation, while 33.3% say it’s because they’re bored.
Alongside this, 22.2% say they’re lazy when they’ve already achieved as much as they can in their job.
He continued: “Sometimes when we lose our motivation to do a good job it’s a bigger sign that we need to shake up our career and possibly find a new job. We spend the majority of our time at work so it’s important to do something you enjoy and where you feel like you’re adding value.”