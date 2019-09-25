Sheffield Christmas Market makes BIG announcement about the bar for this year's event
Organisers behind Sheffield Christmas Market have made a big announcement about this year’s event – after the news that the popular Sleigh Bar wouldn’t be part of the 2019 festivities.
The popular attraction will instead welcome the Alpine Bar – a new bar where shoppers will be able to raise a glass to the festive season.
The bar will be situated at the top of Fargate and will be open 12 hours a day from 10am to 10pm every day from November 14 to Christmas Eve.
A post on the Sheffield Christmas Market Facebook page said: “Perfect for post shopping drinks, after work get togethers and somewhere warm and inviting to catch up with family and friends.
“We are pleased to have some great drinks offered in the bar this year.
“Featuring coffee and hot chocolate from Forge Coffee Roasters, toffee apple cider from Brothers as well as a whole host of other drinks including a wide selection of gins, beer and of course the Christmas classic, mulled wine.
“Our friendly bar staff look forward to welcoming you to the Alpine Bar.”
The news comes after the Sleigh Bar announced that it would no longer be present at the market where it had had a presence for six years.
In a post on Facebook, managers said that they had withdrawn from taking part in the Christmas market because of the event’s organisers.
It said: “The Sleigh Bar has a sad announcement to make.
“We are very sorry to have to announce we will no longer be attending Sheffield Christmas Market due to the organisers of the event.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers old and new for your loyal support over the past six years - you have watched our family run bar grow from to strength to strength – your custom has been greatly appreciated.”
The annual festive extravaganza draws in visitors from all over the region and has grown in size in recent years, with the outdoor bar – selling mulled wine, beer and other festive treats becoming one of the most popular attractions.