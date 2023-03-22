Four people were rescued from a blazing house last night after a fire broke out in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Over a dozen emergency services vehicles including four fire engines and at least four ambulance were called scrambled to Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross. A huge police cordon, made up of at least six police vehicles, was in place from between Donovan Road and Avisford Road after the fire broke out at around 9.30pm on March 21.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed today that four people were rescued from the house fire. Their condition is unknown.

Dramatic photos show how Wordsworth Avenue was lit up in blue from the huge number of emergency vehicles on the scene.

It is understood all fire engines have now left the scene. South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment on the preliminary cause of the fire and if an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said: “We were called to reports of a fire on Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield, at 8.56pm last night.

“Upon arrival crews found a house well alight, with people thought to be inside. Four fire engines attended.

“Two people were already out of the property when crews arrived, but a further two people were led to safety by firefighters in breathing apparatus, who entered the property to rescue the casualties and deal with the fire.

Four fire engines, four ambulances and at least six police vehicles were called to the scene after the fire was first reported at around 9.30pm.