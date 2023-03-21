News you can trust since 1887
Wordsworth Avenue: Huge police cordon on Sheffield street following reported house fire

A huge police cordon is in place in a Sheffield neighbourhood tonight following reports of a major house fire.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 22:54 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 23:10 GMT

Over a dozen of emergency vehicles including at least two fire engines, four ambulances and a large number of police cars are on scene at Wordsworth Avenue, Parsons Cross. The closure starting at Donovan Road was first reported on social media at 9.30pm.

It is unknown if anyone has been hurt in the incident. South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for a comment.

A huge police cordon is in place on Wordsworth Avenue in Parsons Cross following reports of a house fire.
Reports from residents on social media say a large house fire broke out and the road was closed at around 9.30pm.
Residents claim they saw four ambulances, two fire engines and at least six police vehicles at the scene earlier this evening.
