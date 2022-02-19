Storm Eunice: cladding rips off building and lands on car in Sheffield street as gales batter city

Wooden cladding was ripped off a block of flats in Sheffield during gale force gusts yesterday and landed on a car as Storm Eunice battered the city.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:43 pm

Lengths of wood landed on the roof of a car parked outside flats on Dun Fields in Kelham Island as gale force winds wreaked havoc in the city.

A number of trees were uprooted across the city and the M1, at Tinsley, was closed to high-sided vehicles because of the risk of them toppling over.

