Storm Eunice: cladding rips off building and lands on car in Sheffield street as gales batter city
Wooden cladding was ripped off a block of flats in Sheffield during gale force gusts yesterday and landed on a car as Storm Eunice battered the city.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:43 pm
Lengths of wood landed on the roof of a car parked outside flats on Dun Fields in Kelham Island as gale force winds wreaked havoc in the city.
A number of trees were uprooted across the city and the M1, at Tinsley, was closed to high-sided vehicles because of the risk of them toppling over.
