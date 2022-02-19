After Storm Eunice hit the city yesterday, the weather today is expected to be chilly and bright, although there is a chance of isolated snow showers. It will be less windy and temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 5 degrees.

Patchy rain, with snow on high ground, could be seen this evening with persistent rain, heavy at times, arriving at around midnight.

More gales could be on their way to Sheffield according to the Met Office

Winds are set to strengthen again after midnight, with gales possible by dawn.

Sunday is expected to remain windy, with gales at times and there will be heavy rain for much of the day, then blustery wintry showers later.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is wind, with gales possible and some wintry showers.

But, according to the Met Office’s long range forecast covering the period until Friday, March 4, Weather conditions are likely to be changeable and often unsettled across the north and northwest mostly

For the first half of the period, spells of rain and hill snow are likely to push in from the northwest with a mixture of sunshine showers following, whilst longer drier and brighter spells are expected in the south.

Towards the end of the period, conditions are likely to remain changeable, with most unsettled conditions expected in the north and northwest.

Overall temperatures are likely to be near average with slightly milder in the south and colder in the far north.