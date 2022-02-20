Mosborough Parkway: Women taken to hospital after crash closes road for six hours
Two women were taken to hospital after a crash on the Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield, which closed the road for six hours.
Emergency services were deployed at 12.34pm yesterday following reports that three vehicles – a white Seat Ibiza, a blue Honda Civic and grey Peugeot Feline – had been involved in a smash on the A57.
Two women, aged 23 and 28, were taken to hospital.
Their injuries were later found to be non-life threatening.
The road was reopened shortly before 6.30pm.
Police enquiries are ongoing.