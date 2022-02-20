Mosborough Parkway: Women taken to hospital after crash closes road for six hours

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash on the Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield, which closed the road for six hours.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 9:42 am

Emergency services were deployed at 12.34pm yesterday following reports that three vehicles – a white Seat Ibiza, a blue Honda Civic and grey Peugeot Feline – had been involved in a smash on the A57.

Read More

Read More
Mosborough Parkway: Two injured as road remains closed after serious traffic col...

Two women, aged 23 and 28, were taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two women were taken to hospital after a crash on the Mosborough Parkway, which closed the road for six hours yesterday

Their injuries were later found to be non-life threatening.

The road was reopened shortly before 6.30pm.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

MORE: These are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely to crash