South Yorkshire Police said the A57 in Sheffield is currently closed in both directions between Coisley Hill roundabout and the junction with the Mosborough Parkway in an incident occurred at 12.34pm.

At least two people sustained injuries, and the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are still at the scene, with passers-by believing a multi-vehicle collision may have occurred.

