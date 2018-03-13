Woman wanted over theft of purse from Doncaster shopper

A CCTV image has been released of a woman wanted over the theft of a purse from a shopper in Doncaster.

Detectives believe the woman may hold vital information about the theft from a 78-year-old woman in Heron Foods, The Green, Thorne, just before 10.50am on Monday, March 5.

The OAP's purse contained bankcards and a quantity of cash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are currently investigating the reported theft and they are now appealing to identify the woman pictured as it is thought she may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise this woman? Were you in the supermarket at the time?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/38371/18.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.