Murder probe continues after fatal stabbing in Sheffield street

Two men arrested for murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield remained in police custody last night.

The men - aged 24 and 25 - were arrested on suspicion of murder and wounding following the death of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake in Burngreave last Thursday afternoon.

Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death in Burngreave last week

COURT: Child sex killer goes on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of violently raping woman 46 years ago

The 24-year-old suspect, from Pitsmoor, was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

APPEAL: Man wanted over burglary, drug and driving offences in Sheffield

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was attacked along with a friend at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street after a car pulled up and a number of men got out.

READ MORE: Sheffield knife attack victim discharged from hospital

There was a chase before violence flared.

Both victims were rushed to hospital, but Jarvin, who had three children under the age of five, could not be saved.

His friend, a 23-year-old man, was seriously injured but was discharged from hospital over the weekend after treatment.

Detectives have not yet revealed the motive for the attack but believe it was targeted.

Extra police patrols in and around Burngreave were ordered by police chiefs in the wake of the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the murder should call the major incident room on on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.