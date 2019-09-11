Woman treated in Sheffield hospital after being trampled by cows
A woman is being treated at a Sheffield hospital after being trampled by cows.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 12:19
The woman was critically injured during an incident in a field in the village of Sheldon, around three miles from Bakewell in the Peak District.
It is reported that she was walking her dog, when she was trampled.
Her dog died in the incident.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident and an air ambulance was scrambled to transport the injured woman to hospital.
A tweet from the Sheldon Village twitter account reads: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who was very badly injured by cows in the fields to the rear of our village.
“Excellent work by Derbyshire Police in rescuing her and taking her to hospital.”