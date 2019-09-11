Sheffield man charged over spate of burglaries

A Sheffield man is due at court today over a spate of burglaries in Sheffield over a one month period.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 11:05
Matthew Mackey, aged 41, of Boynton Road, Shirecliffe, is accused of eight burglaries in the Shirecliffe and Southey Green areas between July 29 July and August 30.

He is alleged to have targeted elderly residents.

Mackey has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.