Woman taken to hospital after emergency services called to Sheffield park
Emergency services were called out to a popular Sheffield park over concerns for a woman’s safety.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:23 pm
They were called to Hillsborough Park at 12.32pm today (Monday, August 9).
A fire engine, ambulance and police officers attended the park at the library entrance opposite Dixon Road.
The woman was located by officers and taken to hospital.
No injuries have been reported and the park remains open to the public.