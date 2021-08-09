Woman taken to hospital after emergency services called to Sheffield park

Emergency services were called out to a popular Sheffield park over concerns for a woman’s safety.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 9th August 2021, 2:23 pm

They were called to Hillsborough Park at 12.32pm today (Monday, August 9).

A fire engine, ambulance and police officers attended the park at the library entrance opposite Dixon Road.

The woman was located by officers and taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services attended the scene at Hillsborough Park

No injuries have been reported and the park remains open to the public.

Sheffield weather: Met Office issues update with new dates for Sheffield heatwave

Emergency services attended the scene at Hillsboruogh Park.
Emergency servicesSheffield parkSheffield